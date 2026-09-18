Typhoon Dujuan to Near Japan's Kanto Region on Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Dujuan is expected to approach the Kanto region in eastern Japan, which includes Tokyo, on Monday, and the Japan Meteorological Agency is urging caution against heavy rain, strong winds and high waves.

The large-scale typhoon, the 25th typhoon of the year, neared Japan's Ogasawara island chain in the Pacific on Friday afternoon and is expected to move northward. The agency called for vigilance in Kanto, the Tokai central region, the Pacific side of the Tohoku northeastern region, and Tokyo's Izu islands.

JMA forecaster Yoshikazu Yano said that there are thick clouds to the north of the typhoon, which could bring rain ahead of the typhoon's approach and increase cumulative rainfall.

Yano said that the typhoon could cause disruptions to public transport, in addition to landslides and flooding in low-lying areas. "People who are planning leisure activities or returning to their hometowns during the holiday period should respond flexibly, including by changing their plans," he said, referring to the five-day holiday period through Wednesday.

Typhoon Dujuan is expected to move away from Japan toward waters east of Tohoku from Monday night and transform into an extratropical cyclone by Tuesday afternoon.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]