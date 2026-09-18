Chinese Survey Ship Seen Operating in Japan EEZ

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese research vessel was spotted operating in Japan's exclusive economic zone off Kubashima, an island in Japan's southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, the Japan Coast Guard said Friday.

According to the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters, a JCG patrol ship found the Xiang Yang Hong 18 extending what appeared to be a wire into the sea around 7:10 a.m.

The coast guard radioed the Chinese ship to halt activities, saying that maritime research conducted without Japan's consent is unacceptable. The vessel left the EEZ around 3:10 p.m.

In a nearby area within Japan's EEZ, another Chinese survey vessel was spotted on Thursday and was still conducting activities Friday.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]