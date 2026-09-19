Chinese Survey Ships Seen Operating in Japan EEZ

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese research vessels were spotted operating in Japan's exclusive economic zone off Kubashima, an island in Japan's southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, this week, the Japan Coast Guard said.

According to the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters, a JCG patrol ship found the Xiang Yang Hong 18 extending what appeared to be a wire into the sea around 7:10 a.m.

The coast guard radioed the Chinese ship to halt activities, saying that maritime research conducted without Japan's consent is unacceptable. The vessel left the EEZ around 3:10 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Haiyang Dizhi 7 vessel was seen conducting a similar operation about 141 kilometers north-northwest of Kubashima at around 5:35 p.m. Thursday. It left the EEZ around 8:05 p.m. Friday.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]