Chinese Research Ship Spotted in Japan's EEZ

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese marine research ship was spotted within Japan's exclusive economic zone off Okinawa Prefecture on Sunday, the Japan Coast Guard said.

The research ship Kexue was seen dropping what appeared to be a wire into the sea within the EEZ about 72 kilometers north of the southernmost prefecture's Ishigaki Island, according to the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters, based in the Okinawa capital of Naha.

The coast guard confirmed the activities of the vessel around 12:10 p.m. The organization requested by radio that the ship stop the survey, saying that ocean surveys without Japan's consent are not allowed in the waters.

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