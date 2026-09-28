Death Toll from Typhoon Dujuan Rises to 14 in Japan, A Week On

Newsfrom Japan

Shisui, Chiba Pref., Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--The death toll from Typhoon Dujuan, the 25th of the year, rose to 14 on Monday, a week after related heavy rain struck Kanagawa and Chiba prefectures near Tokyo.

On Monday, a woman in her 20s in the city of Miura in Kanagawa and a man in his 60s in the city of Ichihara in Chiba were newly confirmed dead.

The local police and fire department in the town of Nagara in Chiba are currently searching for a missing man in his 70s who is believed to have been hit by a landslide while driving a vehicle.

East of the Japanese capital, Chiba suffered widespread damage, with areas near Inbanuma, a major lake, still flooded following a levee breach.

On Sunday, Chiba Governor Toshihito Kumagai inspected emergency levee repair work at Inbanuma, with weather forecasts warning of a possible approach of the very strong Typhoon Surigae, the 26th of the year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]