Tokyo Logs Record Rainy Day Streak

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Precipitation was observed in central Tokyo for 34 straight days through Tuesday, the longest streak of rainy days since records began in 1886, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency's observation point for Tokyo, located in Kitanomaru Park in the Japanese capital's Chiyoda Ward, recorded precipitation every day since Aug. 27. The rainy spell surpassed the previous record of 33 days from June 27 to July 29, 2019.

Days with less than 0.5 millimeter of rainfall are included in such streaks, and there were 10 such days during the 34-day period.

The highest daily rainfall during the spell was 156.0 millimeters on Sept. 21, when Typhoon Dujuan, the 25th typhoon of the year, approached the country.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]