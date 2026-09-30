"Fast Pass" Services Gain Popularity at Restaurants in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--So-called fast pass services that allow customers to receive priority entry for a fee are increasingly being adopted by restaurants, proving particularly popular among young people and tourists who want to skip waiting in line.

One fast pass service for eateries is SuiSui, which has been adopted by 104 stores in 20 prefectures across Japan as of Sept. 18, and is mainly used by restaurants in central urban areas and tourist destinations where lines tend to form, according to its operator.

Users of the service can scan a quick response, or QR, code displayed outside each store with their smartphones and purchase tickets in advance to receive priority entry. Prices vary by store but generally range from 500 yen to 2,000 yen, and change based on how crowded the stores are.

A branch of the Butayama ramen restaurant chain in an underground shopping street directly connected to Tokyo Station adopted the service in December 2023.

At the restaurant, waiting times can reach 30 minutes to an hour during lunch and dinner hours. The fast pass service is used about six times per day on average during weekdays.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]