Japan Private-Sector Wages Hit Record High in 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--The average wage for workers at private-sector companies in Japan rose 1.9 pct from the previous year to a record 4.87 million yen in 2025, a survey by the National Tax Agency showed Tuesday.

The average increased for the fifth consecutive year.

Bonuses grew for the second consecutive year, averaging about 750,000 yen.

The rosy results apparently reflect growing moves to raise wages across industries.

The average wage rose 1.7 pct to a record 5.97 million yen for men and 2.6 pct to 3.42 million yen for women, also an all-time high.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]