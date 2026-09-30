1st iPS Regenerative Medicine Product Transplanted in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--A startup linked to the University of Osaka said Tuesday that it had transplanted a sheet of heart muscle cells made from induced pluripotent stem, or iPS, cells into a woman in her 50s with severe heart failure, marking the first transplant of a regenerative medicine product using iPS cells.

The surgery was carried out at Osaka Keisatsu Hospital in the western city of Osaka the same day, starting around 11:15 a.m. and taking about 50 minutes, the startup, Cuorips Inc., said.

The patient's condition is stable, and she could be discharged in about two weeks if her recovery proceeds smoothly, according to the company.

The product, RiHEART, used in the transplant was developed by Cuorips. Myocardial cells derived from iPS cells are processed into sheets and attached to the hearts of patients with severe heart failure to improve heart function.

RiHEART became eligible for coverage under Japan's public health insurance system on Sept. 1.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]