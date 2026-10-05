Fukushima N-Plant Starts New Round of Treated Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant began its sixth release of treated water for fiscal 2026 on Monday, its operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., said.

The release from the disaster-stricken nuclear plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, will involve about 7,800 tons of treated water containing radioactive tritium diluted with large volumes of seawater. The water will be discharged through an undersea tunnel to a point about 1 kilometer offshore by Oct. 23.

This is the 24th release since discharges began in August 2023. In fiscal 2026, which ends in March next year, the plant is set to release 62,400 tons of treated water in eight rounds.

Measurements by TEPCO, the central government and other bodies have so far shown tritium concentrations in seawater and fisheries products well below national regulatory limits.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]