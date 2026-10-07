Japan's Kenso Soai Named Co-Winner of 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced Wednesday that the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry will be awarded to Kenso Soai, professor emeritus at Tokyo University of Science, and Henri Kagan, who is affiliated with Universite Paris-Sud in France.

The two scientists were selected for "the discovery of non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis."

Soai, 76, is the 10th Japanese winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, following last year's winner, Susumu Kitagawa, 75-year-old professor at Kyoto University.

Soai is the 31st individual of Japanese origin to win a Nobel Prize.

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