Germany Arrests “Qilin” Hacker Group Member Extradited from Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--A Russian national believed to be a key member of the notorious “Qilin” international hacker group was arrested by German authorities after being extradited from Japan, Japanese police said Thursday.

According to Japan’s National Police Agency, German authorities had obtained an arrest warrant for the 28-year-old Russian citizen on suspicion of extortion for allegedly attacking German companies and demanding cryptocurrency payments.

After learning that he planned to visit Japan as a tourist in May, the agency’s cyber special investigation department identified his whereabouts through a joint investigation with Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department and the Osaka and Kyoto prefectural police departments.

He was detained at a hotel in the western Japan city of Osaka that month and handed over to German authorities this month following a decision by Tokyo High Court under Japan’s extradition law.

Qilin has launched ransomware attacks worldwide since October 2022, affecting about 4,000 companies. It demands ransom payments to restore encrypted data and threatens to release stolen data if victims refuse to pay.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]