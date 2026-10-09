Japan Urges Financial Firms to Review Cybersecurity Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Financial Services Agency on Friday called on financial institutions to review their cybersecurity measures in response to a recent series of customer data breaches caused by unauthorized access.

The agency asked financial institutions to examine their response procedures in the event of a cyberattack and take necessary measures promptly if any deficiencies are found.

Firms were urged to thoroughly check images of driver's licenses and other identification documents for any irregularities, including when verifying customers' identities remotely.

Financial services minister Satsuki Katayama said at a press conference that financial institutions should "properly implement identity verification processes, including reading integrated circuit chip data," a method that is highly effective in preventing unauthorized access.

The industry ministry separately said that it would ask about 1,000 industry groups, including those in the auto and retail sectors, to assess vulnerabilities in communications equipment and systems.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]