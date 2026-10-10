Anti-Sexual Assault Certification Set for Japan Cram Schools

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese public-interest association has established a system to certify "juku" cram schools taking sufficient measures to prevent sexual violence against children, with requirements including the installation of security cameras in classrooms.

The move comes ahead of the Dec. 25 launch of a Japanese version of Britain's Disclosure and Barring Service, which obliges facilities including schools and licensed nurseries to check the sexual offense records of teachers and others whose work involves contact with children.

While cram schools and sports clubs will be allowed to participate in the DBS system on a voluntary basis, cram schools with only one or two instructors will be exempted from the system.

The Japan Juku Association, comprising about 400 cram schools, therefore established its own certification system, which is aimed at making parents and children feel secure and will be open to all juku facilities. Applications will be received from Nov. 16.

To be certified, cram schools must meet criteria such as installing one security camera in each classroom, conducting staff training, setting up a consultation desk and establishing regulations for handling sexual violence cases.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]