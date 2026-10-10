Nishiyama Obtains Right to Become 1st Female "Kishi" Shogi Player

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Tomoka Nishiyama, a "joryu kishi," or female professional shogi player, obtained the right to become a "kishi," a player under a different professional system for the board game, on Saturday, when she won the "Hakurei" title for the fifth time.

Nishiyama, 31, who holds four joryu kishi titles, including Hakurei and Seirei, would become the first female kishi if she exercises her right.

Kishi and joryu kishi operate under different professional systems. While joryu kishi is a status for only women, both men and women can become kishi.

In June 2025, the Japan Shogi Association introduced a new system under which a woman who wins Hakurei, the highest joryu kishi title, five times is given the right to become a "kishi," who has fourth-dan or higher ranks.

In the fifth match of the best-of-seven Hakurei title series on Saturday, Nishiyama beat challenger Kana Fukuma, 34, who also holds four joryu kishi titles, in 118 moves, winning the series with a 4-1 record.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]