Emperor, Empress Watch Table Tennis Matches at Japan Games

Newsfrom Japan

Aomori, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako watched on Sunday table tennis matches at the Japan Games multisport festival in the northeastern prefecture of Aomori.

The Imperial couple watched matches for boys and girls, held at a gymnasium in the city of Aomori, the capital of the prefecture.

"Japanese athletes are doing well," the Emperor said, referring to the good results achieved by Japanese participants in the Asian Games held mainly in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, between September and earlier this month according to an official who accompanied the Imperial couple.

In the quadrennial sporting event, Japan earned 269 medals, ranking second after China, which won 341 medals.

Later on Sunday, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako visited a beach created at a former berth used for a ferry service that had connected Aomori Prefecture and the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, and the Nebuta Museum Wa Rasse, which features exhibits related to Aomori's traditional Nebuta festival.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]