Sports Club Affiliation Influences Physical Strength: Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--The gap in physical strength tends to be wider between people who belong to sports clubs at school or in community and those who do not, the Japan Sports Agency's fiscal 2025 survey has found.

This tendency was evident mainly among young generations, according to the survey.

The survey also revealed that the physical strength of women in their 40s is declining markedly. The agency plans to help people secure necessary physical exercise opportunities by improving the environment for each generation.

The results of the physical strength and athletic ability survey were announced Sunday, a day before this year's Sports Day on Monday.

Conducted between May and October last year, the survey covered 60,213 people aged 6 to 79. Participants did exercises that differed from generation to generation, such as grip strength and sit-up, and the results were quantified to produce total physical strength scores for analysis.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]