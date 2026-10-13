Vietnamese Arrested in Japan for Allegedly Laundering Scam Money

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police said Tuesday that they have arrested a 34-year-old Vietnamese woman on suspicion of money laundering in voice phishing cases.

According to the National Police Agency, Nguyen Thi Huaon has been charged with violating the organized crime punishment law.

Huaon is suspected of laundering 30 million yen stolen through voice phishing in March 2025. She is also believed to have been involved in other cases through scam and money laundering groups.

The NPA’s cyber investigation squad analyzed losses totaling about 2.9 billion yen from around 80 voice phishing cases between October 2024 and April 2025, and found that about 1.5 billion yen of the money had been transferred to Vietnam.

The NPA squad then detected Huaon’s involvement in the money transfer by analyzing smartphone data seized in a separate case.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]