Mie Pref. Enacts Japan's 1st Ordinance Penalizing Customer Harassment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Mie prefectural assembly on Friday enacted an ordinance imposing penalties for customer harassment, or nuisance behavior by customers toward employees, in the central Japan prefecture.

The ordinance, which will take effect on April 1 next year, was approved at a plenary assembly session. According to the prefectural government, it is the first ordinance in Japan to impose penalties for customer harassment.

Violators may face penalties including a fine of up to 500,000 yen, detention or a petty fine.

The ordinance will apply to all businesses and other entities in the prefecture, including sole proprietors, local governments and schools. They may report cases to the governor if customers demand apologies, face-to-face meetings, or money or goods, or stalk employees for an extended period without a legitimate reason.

The governor may issue a prohibition order if the conduct is deemed particularly egregious based on the opinions of an expert panel. Failure to comply with the order may lead to a criminal complaint being filed with investigative authorities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]