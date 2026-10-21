Data on 125,000 Police Officers in Japan Potentially Exposed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Personal information on some 125,000 police officers and staff members in Japan may have been compromised following unauthorized access to cloud service operator Arcadia Inc., National Police Agency officials said Wednesday.

Over 18,000 email addresses of citizens and companies registered for a security notification service may have been exposed as well.

Twenty prefectural police departments, including in Aichi, Hyogo and Hiroshima, use an Arcadia system to confirm the safety of employees in emergencies such as disasters, according to the NPA and other sources.

Names and email addresses of officers and staff members are registered in the system. At some police departments, including in Tochigi and Saitama, registered information includes that on divisions to which they belong.

Four prefectural police departments, including in Shimane and Yamaguchi, use a separate Arcadia system to send security information to individuals and companies. Names and email addresses of some 16,000 people and 2,600 companies have been registered.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]