Japan's Revised Imperial House Law Comes into Effect

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's revised Imperial House Law came into effect Saturday, allowing male, paternal-line descendants of former Imperial Family branches to be adopted into the Imperial Family, and female Imperial Family members to remain within the family after marriage.

The government has stressed the significance of the law in addressing the declining number of Imperial Family members, but challenges remain, including differences in the status of female members and their husbands and children.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi visited the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Friday to brief Emperor Naruhito on the revised law.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference that the free will of those involved should be respected under the new system. "We will take appropriate steps in implementing the system, with due consideration for those involved," he said.

Although female members who have left the Imperial Family upon marriage will continue to perform public duties, there are concerns about how to maintain family unity.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]