Typhoon Champi Could Approach Kyushu Region Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--Large Typhoon Champi could approach the Kyushu region in southwestern Japan on Monday before becoming an extratropical cyclone and reaching waters off the coast of the Shikoku western region, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency is urging caution for possible heavy rain, partly due to a lingering weather front extending from eastern to western Japan.

The 30th typhoon of this year was traveling over waters north of the Sakishima Islands in Okinawa Prefecture on Saturday afternoon.

As of 3 p.m., the typhoon was moving north-northeast at 20 kilometers per hour over waters about 250 kilometers north of Yonaguni Island on Japan's western border. It had a central atmospheric pressure of 985 hectopascals and wind speeds of up to 30 meters per second.

On Iriomote Island in Okinawa, 48-hour rainfall reached 567 millimeters by 1:40 p.m., setting a new record for the location. The city of Owase, Mie Prefecture, observed 24-hour rainfall of 329 millimeters until 5 p.m.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]