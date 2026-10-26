Manga Artist Sues Japan Govt over Revised Imperial House Law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese manga artist Yoshinori Kobayashi sued the government Monday, saying that the revised Imperial House Law, which allows male paternal-line descendants of former Imperial Family branches to be adopted into the family, violates the Constitution.

In the lawsuit, filed with Tokyo District Court, Kobayashi seeks to confirm that the revised law breaches the Constitution, which prohibits discrimination based on family origin, and is therefore invalid. He also demands damages of 1 million yen.

The revision, drafted to address the decreasing number of Imperial family members, was enacted in July and enforced Saturday. It has a new stipulation that male descendants of the former 11 branches who are aged 15 or older and have no spouse or children are eligible for the adoption. The branches left the Imperial Family in 1947.

Kobayashi argues that limiting the eligibility to members of former Imperial family branches violates Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees equality under law.

He said the government enacted the revision despite warnings of possible unconstitutionality from scholars on a government panel, causing him emotional distress.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]