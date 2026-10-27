Times Car Operators to Face Damages Lawsuit over Data Breach

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--A lawyer has announced a decision to file a lawsuit against the operators of the Times Car vehicle-sharing service for up to about 50,000 yen in damages per victim of customer data breaches that hit the service.

The lawyer, Yuki Makino, said at a press conference in Tokyo on Monday that he plans to file the lawsuit with Tokyo District Court "by the end of this year," adding that he will advance necessary procedures.

Makino, who is calling on victims of the data breaches to lodge a group lawsuit against the operators, said that the number of people who registered with a dedicated website for the planned lawsuit, has topped 100,000.

The lawsuit will target Times Mobility Co., the Times Car service operator, and its parent, Park 24 Co., as well as the presidents of the two Tokyo-based companies.

Personal information of Times Car service members has been compromised due to unauthorized computer access.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]