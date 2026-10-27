Japanese Manga Artist Tetsuya Chiba Dies at 87

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese manga artist Tetsuya Chiba, best known for the "Ashita no Joe" series and the first manga artist to receive the Order of Culture, died of myelodysplastic syndrome at a Tokyo hospital Thursday. He was 87.

Born in Tokyo in 1939, Chiba was taken by his family to the Korean Peninsula as an infant and then to Japanese-controlled Manchuria in present-day northeastern China when he was 2. He experienced the end of World War II there and endured the ensuing chaos of violence and looting before returning to Japan in 1946.

He developed an interest in manga around that time and joined a manga magazine group before making his debut as a professional manga artist at age 17.

Chiba won a children's manga award sponsored by publisher Kodansha Ltd. in 1962. He went on to release hits including "Shiden-kai no Taka," about the struggles of a wartime pilot, as well as the sports manga "Harris no Kaze," which turned into a hit television anime.

In 1968, Chiba teamed up with comic artist Asao Takamori, also known as Ikki Kajiwara, to create "Ashita no Joe," a series about a protagonist named Joe Yabuki who devotes his life to boxing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]