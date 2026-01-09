Seijinshiki: Japan’s Coming-of-Age Ceremonies　

Japan Glances

Japanese celebrate joining the adult world with seijinshiki, or coming-of-age ceremonies, which are held on Coming of Age Day on the second Monday in January. Many young men and women dress in suits and kimonos to attend events held throughout the country.

Commencing Life as Adults

Coming of Age Day is a national holiday observed in Japan on the second Monday of January each year. To mark this day, local governments host ceremonies as a celebration for young people who have reached adulthood.

The 2022 revision of the Civil Code set the age of adulthood at 18. Even so, many coming-of-age ceremonies (seijinshiki) organized by local governments are intended for young people who turn 20 between April 2 of the previous year and April 1 of the new year. Because 18-year-olds are typically in their final year of high school and this period overlaps with entrance exam season, it is common to keep the traditional age of 20—some municipalities choose to use names like “gathering for people aged 20” rather than calling them coming-of-age ceremonies. The format and content of the events vary by municipality. They may involve speeches parties, or the presentation of commemorative gifts to participants.

Those attending usually wear formal attire, such as kimonos, hakama (skirtlike trousers), or suits. In snowy regions like Akita, Yamagata, and Niigata, holding ceremonies in winter can make it difficult to travel in formal clothing. For this reason, some communities schedule their ceremonies during Golden Week in May or around the Obon period in August.

The Origins of Seijinshiki

The earliest record of coming-of-age ceremonies in Japan dates back to the ancient Nara period (710–94), in the form of a rite known as genpuku. This custom was introduced from China and marked the transition to adulthood for boys around the age of 15 from the imperial family and the aristocracy. On this occasion, they adopted adult clothing and hairstyles. The reason modern coming-of-age ceremonies are held in January is that genpuku traditionally took place during the New Year period. Among the upper classes, there was also a corresponding ceremony for girls called mogi, in which they changed to adult attire and hairstyles. These traditional rites are still observed within the imperial household today.

Over the centuries, coming-of-age ceremonies gradually spread beyond the elite to the warrior class and eventually to the general populace, evolving in form with each era.

Rights at 18

The legal definition of adulthood in Japan changed for the first time in over a century when the age was lowered to 18 in 2022. Upon turning 18, individuals are able to enter into legally binding contracts on their own and are no longer subject to parental authority. This means they can sign contracts for mobile phones, credit cards, and housing leases without parental consent. They also become eligible to obtain certain national qualifications, such as certifications to be a public accountant or judicial scrivener, as well as a passport valid for 10 years.

At the same time, some age restrictions remain in place until 20. These include drinking alcohol, smoking, betting on publicly operated gambling (horse racing, bicycle racing, boat racing, and auto racing), obtaining licenses for medium-sized or large vehicles such as trucks, and enrolling in the national pension system.

(Banner photo: Attendees at Yokohama’s coming-of-age ceremony. © Jiji.)