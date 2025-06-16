Dango: Japanese Rice Flour Dumplings

Cultural Snapshots

Guideto Japan

Dumplings called dango are a popular form of traditional Japanese wagashi sweets.

Sweets on a Skewer

Dango are common snack-time treats for both young and old in Japan. These steamed or boiled dumplings are made from mochigome-ko (glutinous rice flour) and often enjoyed on bamboo skewers, slathered in anko, sweetened soy sauce, or dadacha-mame (green soybean) paste.

Pink, white, and green dango lined up on a skewer are associated with hanami (cherry-blossom viewing). Some people say that the pink represents the flowers, with white standing in for the snow of winter and green for summer leaves. There is even an emoji for this popular snack (🍡). Dango are also displayed at the autumn tsukimi (moon-viewing) festival—round and white, like the full moon.

Green tea is the perfect accompaniment for dango or other types of wagashi sweets.

(Originally written in English. Banner photo © Pixta.)