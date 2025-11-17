Gion: Kyoto’s Geisha District

Cultural Snapshots

Guideto Japan

Gion is one of the most popular places to visit in Kyoto, famous for its geisha and traditional wooden buildings.

Traditional Entertainment

Gion in Kyoto is famous as a geisha district, as well as for its picturesque wooden buildings. Many visitors are drawn to the street Hanamikōji, lined with teahouses where the geisha (known locally as geiko) and apprentices called maiko perform songs, dance, and play the shamisen.

While entertainment from geiko and maiko is typically highly expensive, there are some more reasonably priced packages aimed at tourists. Another popular option among visitors is to dress up as one of these iconic entertainers.

The district takes its name from Gion Shrine, the former name for Yasaka Shrine, which has stood in the city for over a millennium. The Gion Matsuri, considered one of Japan’s Three Major Festivals, takes place each July.

(Originally written in English. Banner photo © Pixta.)