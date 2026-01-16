Oshi and Oshikatsu: How Japan’s Fans Express Their Support

Cultural Snapshots

Japanese fans show support for their oshi, which can be a favorite idol, musician, athlete, artist, or other person they adore, through a range of activities known as oshikatsu.

Fan Favorites

Japanese fans often use the word oshi to describe the idols, actors, athletes, and other stars they love and oshikatsu for the activities they do to support them or show their appreciation. Oshi is an inclusive phrase, and can also potentially describe manga or anime characters, or even inanimate targets of affection like railway lines or buildings.

Oshikatsu activities cover a broad range too, such as going to concerts and other events where the oshi is performing, enjoying their songs and videos, posting about them on social media, or making a “pilgrimage” to locations associated with them.

The word oshi (推し) originally comes from the verb osu, meaning “to recommend,” as describing a star or other person or object that fans would like other people to support too. Oshikatsu was on the longlist of Japan’s Words of the Year in 2021, and has established itself as a part of the lexicon since.

(Originally written in English. Banner image © Illust AC.)