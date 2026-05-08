Edo-Tokyo Museum Reopens with “Great Edo” Exhibition Showcasing Its Collection Highlights

Japan in Photos

Guideto Japan

Dedicated to the history of Japan’s capital city, the Edo-Tokyo Museum has reopened after four years of renovation. Its first exhibition is packed with highlights from the Edo period (1603–1868), including swords, armor, and artistic masterpieces.

Return of a Popular Favorite

The Edo-Tokyo Museum reopened on March 31, 2026, after four years of renovation; the facility is dedicated to the history of Japan’s capital, formerly known as Edo. The revival of this popular museum—which attracted 1 million visitors each year before the COVID-19 pandemic—is expected to bring more tourists to Tokyo’s Ryōgoku district, which is known for its traditional charm, with attractions including sumō matches at the Kokugikan and the Sumida Hokusai Museum, dedicated to the ukiyo-e master.



The entrance to the renovated Edo-Tokyo Museum. (© Nippon.com)

A new animation showing the bustling streets of Edo and Tokyo greets visitors at the entrance, while dynamic projection mapping images appear on the ceiling of the third-floor terrace. The permanent exhibition area features newly installed full-scale reconstructions, such as Ginza’s Hattori watch store (now Wakō), encouraging visitors to imagine that they have stepped back in time. A system has also been introduced allowing foreign visitors to listen to exhibition guides in 13 languages via their smartphones.



The entrance gates are inspired by the torii gates of Japanese shrines. (© Nippon.com)

The special exhibition In Praise of Great Edo (April 25–May 24) commemorates the reopening of the museum, with 160 items carefully selected from a collection of 350,000, showcasing the culture of the city from the seventeenth to the nineteenth century, including kabuki, sumō, and the Yoshiwara pleasure quarters. Swords, armor, kimonos, firefighting uniforms, and other artifacts on display directly conjure up the lives of samurai and townspeople. It is also a rare opportunity to view ukiyo-e masterpieces by Sharaku, Utamaro, and Hokusai all in one venue.



Artistic treasures by Sharaku, Hokusai, and Utamaro can be found in the exhibition. (© Nippon.com)



A photo spot with fireworks projected onto an Edo night sky. (© Nippon.com)



Tools and uniforms of the Edo firefighters who were local heroes. (© Nippon.com)



These dolls depicting the birth of a baby were part of a samurai family’s dowry. (© Nippon.com)



The nineteenth-century epic bestseller Nansō Satomi hakkenden by Kyokutei Bakin. Part of this long work has appeared in an ongoing English translation under the main title Eight Dogs by Glynne Walley. (© Nippon.com)

In Praise of Great Edo (Edo-Tokyo Museum Reopening Exhibition)

Venue: Edo-Tokyo Museum, Sumida, Tokyo (1F Special Exhibition Gallery)

Exhibition dates: April 25–May 24, 2026

Hours: 9:30 pm–5:30 pm (open until 7:30 pm on Saturdays) (last entry 30 minutes before closing)

Closed: Mondays (except May 4); also closed on May 7

Admission Fees: Adults ¥1,300; University and vocational college students ¥1,040; Senior citizens aged 65 and over ¥650. Admission is free for high school students and younger.

See the official website for more details: https://www.edo-tokyo-museum.or.jp/en/

(Originally published in Japanese on April 25, 2026. Reporting, text, and photographs by Nippon.com. Banner photo: The In Praise of Great Edo exhibition at Edo-Tokyo Museum. © Nippon.com.)