Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Kumagaya Sakura Tsutsumi (Saitama)

Guideto Japan

The cherry blossoms in Kumagaya have been famous since the Edo period. Today, a 2-kilometer stretch of some 500 cherry trees line the banks of the Arakawa River. The light pink sakuras bloom around the same time as the bright yellow rape blossoms, creating a beautiful contrast against the vivid blue sky.