Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Kumagaya Sakura Tsutsumi (Saitama)
The cherry blossoms in Kumagaya have been famous since the Edo period. Today, a 2-kilometer stretch of some 500 cherry trees line the banks of the Arakawa River. The light pink sakuras bloom around the same time as the bright yellow rape blossoms, creating a beautiful contrast against the vivid blue sky.
A Kumagaya sakura festival, including nighttime illumination, is held when the cherries are in full bloom. Near the row of sakuras is the Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, where several matches were held during the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.
Kumagaya Sakura Tsutsumi (Saitama)
- Varietiy: Somei yoshino
- No. of trees: 500
- When: Late March to mid-April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Admission: Free
- Address: 2-chōme, Kawara-chō, Kumagaya-shi, Saitama
- Website: Saitama Prefecture Trade and Tourism Association
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Kumagaya Tourist Bureau.)
