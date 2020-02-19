Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Takatō Castle Park (Nagano)

Guideto Japan

The 1,500 cherry trees in Takatō Castle Park are a unique variety called takatō kohiganzakura. The blossoms are slightly smaller and are a deeper pink than somei yoshino. When they blossom all at once, the entire park turns pale pink. This is one reason that the sakuras here have long been referred to as the best blossoms this side of heaven.