Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Komoro Castle Ruins (Nagano)
Komoro Castle is highly unique in that it stands on ground that is lower than the surrounding town. The park built on its former grounds, now called Kaiko-en, features 500 somei yoshino and other trees, including a variety of weeping cherry that is found only in Komoro.
The cherry blossom festival held at the Komoro Castle Ruins features yozakura illuminated by lanterns, as well as matcha and sweets (for around ¥500) served by masters in the tea ceremony dressed in Sengoku-era armor. Komoro was the setting for a popular TV anime series, so many visitors participate in the sakura festival as cosplayers.
Komoro Castle Ruins (Nagano)
- Varieties: Somei yoshino, shidarezakura, higanzakura, komoro yaebeni-shidarezakura
- No. of trees: 500
- When: Early to mid-April
- Hours: 9:00–17:00 (zoo and amusement park have different hours)
- Admission (to all facilities): ¥500
- Address: 311 Tei, Komoro-shi, Nagano
- Website: Nagano Tourism Organization (Komoro Kaikoen Castle Ruins Park)
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Komoro Tourism Bureau.)
