Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Garyū Park (Nagano)

Garyū Park was so named because the hills on its grounds resemble a dragon (ryū) in repose (ga). It is renowned not just for its 600 somei yoshino trees—mostly around the pond Ryūgaike—but also for its magnificent grove of pine trees; the park is included on the list of Japan’s top 100 pine tree sites.
On the grounds of Garyū Park is a popular, municipal zoo featuring capybaras, ring-tailed lemurs, and Bengal tigers. Another attraction is kuro oden—skewered eggs, vegetables, fish dumplings, and other items stewed in a dark-colored broth—that many people enjoy while strolling around the park.
- Varieties: Somei yoshino
- No. of trees: 600
- When: Mid- to late April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Admission: Free
- Address: 2-4-8 Garyū, Suzaka-shi, Nagano
- Website: Nagano Prefecture Tourism Organization
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Suzaka Tourist Association.)
