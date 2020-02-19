Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Garyū Park (Nagano)

Garyū Park was so named because the hills on its grounds resemble a dragon (ryū) in repose (ga). It is renowned not just for its 600 somei yoshino trees—mostly around the pond Ryūgaike—but also for its magnificent grove of pine trees; the park is included on the list of Japan’s top 100 pine tree sites.