Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Miyagawa Tsutsumi Park (Mie)

A 1-kilometer stretch of cherry trees line the banks of the Miya River, northwest of the Gekū (Outer Ise Shrine). This area has been known as a “sakura crossing” since the Edo period, when travelers, in the absence of a bridge, used a ferry to cross the waterway.