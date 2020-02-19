Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Miyagawa Tsutsumi Park (Mie)

Travel

A 1-kilometer stretch of cherry trees line the banks of the Miya River, northwest of the Gekū (Outer Ise Shrine). This area has been known as a “sakura crossing” since the Edo period, when travelers, in the absence of a bridge, used a ferry to cross the waterway.
  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Although the blossoms of Miyagawa Tsutsumi Park are known as hitome senbon (a thousand sakuras at a glance), there are actually only around 600 trees. A spring festival is held when the blossoms are at their peak, accompanied by nighttime illuminations of the riverside yozakura.

Miyagawa Tsutsumi Park (Mie)

  • Varieties: Somei yoshino, yamazakura
  • No. of trees: 600
  • When: Late March to early April
  • Hours: Open 24 hrs.
  • Admission: Free
  • Address: Miyagawa Tsutsumi Park spans Nakajima 1-chōme, Nakajima 2-chōme, and Miyagawa 2-chōme in the city of Ise, Mie
  • Website: Ise Tourist Information

Nearby hanami site

Near Miyagawa Tsutsumi Park

Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Ise Tourist Information.)

sakura Top 100 Cherry Blossom Spots Mie Ise Shrine Ise cherry blossoms in Japan