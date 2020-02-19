Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Miyagawa Tsutsumi Park (Mie)
A 1-kilometer stretch of cherry trees line the banks of the Miya River, northwest of the Gekū (Outer Ise Shrine). This area has been known as a “sakura crossing” since the Edo period, when travelers, in the absence of a bridge, used a ferry to cross the waterway.
Although the blossoms of Miyagawa Tsutsumi Park are known as hitome senbon (a thousand sakuras at a glance), there are actually only around 600 trees. A spring festival is held when the blossoms are at their peak, accompanied by nighttime illuminations of the riverside yozakura.
Miyagawa Tsutsumi Park (Mie)
- Varieties: Somei yoshino, yamazakura
- No. of trees: 600
- When: Late March to early April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Admission: Free
- Address: Miyagawa Tsutsumi Park spans Nakajima 1-chōme, Nakajima 2-chōme, and Miyagawa 2-chōme in the city of Ise, Mie
- Website: Ise Tourist Information
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Ise Tourist Information.)
