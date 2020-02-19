Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Mitake (Mie)

Cherry Blossoms

Mitake is a mountain village near Mie Prefecture’s border with Nara that is famous for the yamazakura growing along a 1.5-kilometer approach to Shinpuku-in, a Buddhist temple founded in the seventh century. In early April, the path transforms into an elysian tunnel of blossoms.

In 2000, Mitake was awarded the top prize in an annual contest organized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries to identify the most beautiful villages in Japan. The contest honors rural areas whose scenic beauty is the product of local residents’ continued attention. The cherry trees of Mitake are said to have been first planted around 900 by a priest of Shinpuku-in and have been cared for over the past millennium by area residents.

Mitake (Mie)

Variety: yamazakura

No. of trees: 2,000

When: Early to mid-April

Hours: Open 24 hrs.

Admission: Free

Address: 204 Mitake, Misugi-chō, Tsu-shi, Mie

Website: Tsu City Tourism Association (Mitake no Sakura)

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Tsu City Tourism Association.)