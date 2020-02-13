Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Nara Park (Nara)

Travel

There are many different types of sakura at Nara Park, primarily yaezakura, including some—like naranoyaezakura and naranokokonoezakura—that are rarely found elsewhere. The many different varieties here mean that visitors can enjoy the blossoms for over a month, from late March until early May.
  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

The cherries in Nara are as ancient as the city itself. It was described by early eleventh century poet Ise no Taifu in the poem that is included in the Ogura Hyakunin Isshu: “The yaezakura / Of the ancient capital of Nara / Today extend their fragrance / To the Imperial Palace of Kyoto.” The naranoyaezakura that the poet speaks of was discovered growing in 1922 at Chisoku-in, a subtemple of the Tōdai-ji complex; it was designated a natural monument in 1923 and appears in the emblem of the city of Nara.

Nara Park (Nara)

  • Varieties: Somei yoshino, higanzakura, yaezakura, etc.
  • No. of trees: 1,700
  • When: Late March to early May
  • Hours: Open 24 hrs.
  • Admission: Free
  • Address: Kasugano-chō, Nara-shi, Nara
  • Website: Nara Park

Related stories

Nearby hanami sites

Near Nara Park

Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Nara Prefecture.)

Nara sakura Top 100 Cherry Blossom Spots cherry blossoms in Japan