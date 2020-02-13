Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Nara Park (Nara)

There are many different types of sakura at Nara Park, primarily yaezakura, including some—like naranoyaezakura and naranokokonoezakura—that are rarely found elsewhere. The many different varieties here mean that visitors can enjoy the blossoms for over a month, from late March until early May.