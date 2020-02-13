Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Nara Park (Nara)
The cherries in Nara are as ancient as the city itself. It was described by early eleventh century poet Ise no Taifu in the poem that is included in the Ogura Hyakunin Isshu: “The yaezakura / Of the ancient capital of Nara / Today extend their fragrance / To the Imperial Palace of Kyoto.” The naranoyaezakura that the poet speaks of was discovered growing in 1922 at Chisoku-in, a subtemple of the Tōdai-ji complex; it was designated a natural monument in 1923 and appears in the emblem of the city of Nara.
Nara Park (Nara)
- Varieties: Somei yoshino, higanzakura, yaezakura, etc.
- No. of trees: 1,700
- When: Late March to early May
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Admission: Free
- Address: Kasugano-chō, Nara-shi, Nara
- Website: Nara Park
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Nara Prefecture.)
