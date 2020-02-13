Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Mount Yoshino (Nara)

Guideto Japan

Mount Yoshino has been known for its sakuras since antiquity. Most of the 30,000 trees are shiroyamazakura, but some 200 other varieties can also be found growing there. When they blossom, the entire landscape becomes awash in pink; this is why Mount Yoshino is considered the very best cherry blossom site in all of Japan.