Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Mount Yoshino (Nara)
The cherry blossoms of Mount Yoshino are called hitome-senbon, meaning that a thousand blooming trees can be seen at a glance. The shiroyamazakura are concentrated in four areas: the shimo-senbon (lower thousand), naka-senbon (middle thousand), kami-senbon (upper thousand), and oku-senbon (far thousand). Because they blossom at different times, starting at the base and moving gradually to the summit, the hanami season lasts over a period of about a month.
Mount Yoshino (Nara)
- Varieties: Shiroyamazakura and 200 other varieties
- No. of trees: 30,000
- When: Late March to late April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Admission: Free
- Address: Yoshinoyama, Yoshino-chō, Yoshino-gun, Nara
- Website: Mount Yoshino Tourist Association
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Mount Yoshino Tourist Association.)
