Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Mount Yoshino (Nara)

Travel

Mount Yoshino has been known for its sakuras since antiquity. Most of the 30,000 trees are shiroyamazakura, but some 200 other varieties can also be found growing there. When they blossom, the entire landscape becomes awash in pink; this is why Mount Yoshino is considered the very best cherry blossom site in all of Japan.
The cherry blossoms of Mount Yoshino are called hitome-senbon, meaning that a thousand blooming trees can be seen at a glance. The shiroyamazakura are concentrated in four areas: the shimo-senbon (lower thousand), naka-senbon (middle thousand), kami-senbon (upper thousand), and oku-senbon (far thousand). Because they blossom at different times, starting at the base and moving gradually to the summit, the hanami season lasts over a period of about a month.

Mount Yoshino (Nara)

  • Varieties: Shiroyamazakura and 200 other varieties
  • No. of trees: 30,000
  • When: Late March to late April
  • Hours: Open 24 hrs.
  • Admission: Free
  • Address: Yoshinoyama, Yoshino-chō, Yoshino-gun, Nara
  • Website: Mount Yoshino Tourist Association

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Mount Yoshino Tourist Association.)

