Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Negoro-ji Temple (Wakayama)

Guideto Japan

Negoro-ji is the head temple of the Shingi Shingon sect of Buddhism with an illustrious, 900-year history and whose Daitō pagoda has been designated a national treasure. It also becomes filled with sublime beauty when the approximately 7,000 cherry trees on its grounds blossom in late March to early April.

English

日本語

简体字

繁體字

Français

Español

العربية

Русский