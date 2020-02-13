Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Negoro-ji Temple (Wakayama)
Negoro-ji is the head temple of the Shingi Shingon sect of Buddhism with an illustrious, 900-year history and whose Daitō pagoda has been designated a national treasure. It also becomes filled with sublime beauty when the approximately 7,000 cherry trees on its grounds blossom in late March to early April.
Negoro-ji’s presence in the sixteenth century was so great as to be introduced in the Historia de Japam by Portuguese missionary Luís Fróis. It was attacked in 1585 by warlord Toyotomi Hideyoshi, who regarded the temple’s 10,000 soldier-monks as a military threat, and his forces burned down all buildings except the Daitō and Daishidō (founder’s fall). Bullet holes from the attack can still be seen on the walls of the Daitō.
Negoro-ji Temple (Wakayama)
- Varieties: Somei yoshino, negorozakura, etc.
- No. of trees: 7,000
- When: Late March to early April
- Temple hours 9:10–16:30 (closes at 16:00 from November to March）
- Admission: ¥500
- Address: 2286 Negoro, Iwade-shi, Wakayama
- Website: Negoro-ji Temple
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Negoro-ji Temple.)
