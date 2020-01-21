Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Ichifusa Dam Lake (Kumamoto)
Guideto JapanTravel
The lake on the upper reaches of the Kuma River was created with when a multipurpose dam was built in 1960. It is famous for the approximately 10,000 somei yoshino trees planted along a 14-kilometer road around the lake and for a large fountain reaching 80-meters high.
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Ichifusa Dam Lake (Kumamoto)
- Variety: Somei yoshino
- No. of trees: 10,000
- When: Late March to early April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Fee: ¥500 to set off fountain
- Address: Yuyama, Mizukami, Kuma-gun, Kumamoto
Mizukami seeks to become Japan’s best sakura-viewing village. In addition to the 10,000 somei yoshino trees along the dam lake, it also boasts a “cherry blossoms gallery” where some 70 varieties of cherry blossoms can be seen. Timed to coincide with the best viewing season is the Yuyama Onsen Sakura Festival featuring a fireworks display, performances of traditional kagura dance, and a marathon.
Nearby hanami sites
Near Ichifusa Dam Lake
- Suzume-no-yu: A Celebrated Kyūshū Spring Back on the Map
- Cherry Blossoms and the Kumamoto Castle Restoration
- Kumamoto Castle Comes Back to Life: Touring the Grounds During Reconstruction
- Sakitsu: How a Tiny Fishing Community Became a World Heritage Destination
- Kurokawa Onsen: Michelin-Approved Relaxation in the Kumamoto Hills
Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Mizukami Village Tourism Association.)
sakura Top 100 Cherry Blossom Spots Kumamoto cherry blossoms in Japan