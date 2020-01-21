Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Ichifusa Dam Lake (Kumamoto)

The lake on the upper reaches of the Kuma River was created with when a multipurpose dam was built in 1960. It is famous for the approximately 10,000 somei yoshino trees planted along a 14-kilometer road around the lake and for a large fountain reaching 80-meters high.