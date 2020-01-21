Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Yunoko Cherry Line (Kumamoto)

Guideto Japan

The Yunoko Cherry Line stretches for 5 kilometers along the indented Yatsushiro Sea coastline from downtown Minamata to the hot spring resort of Yunoko. During the sakura season, motorists are treated to a breathtaking contrast between the vivid pink cherry blossoms and the bright blue sea.