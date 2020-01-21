Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Yunoko Cherry Line (Kumamoto)
The Yunoko Cherry Line stretches for 5 kilometers along the indented Yatsushiro Sea coastline from downtown Minamata to the hot spring resort of Yunoko. During the sakura season, motorists are treated to a breathtaking contrast between the vivid pink cherry blossoms and the bright blue sea.
Yunoko Cherry Line (Kumamoto)
- Variety: Somei yoshino
- No. of trees: 500
- When: Late March to early April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Admission: Free
- Address: Hama, Minamata-shi, Kumamoto
- Website: Kumamoto Tourism Guide (Yunoko Cherry Line)
The blossoms along the Cherry Line can be enjoyed more leisurely from the parking lots of adjacent Ōsakibana and Wadamisaki Parks and also from boats operating during the hanami season at the Yunoko resort. The Cherry Line is also known for its beautiful sunsets.
Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Minamata Sightseeing Association.)
