Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Kumamoto Castle (Kumamoto)

Kumamoto Castle is known as one of Japan’s three major castles and is also famous for its cherry blossoms. Some areas are still closed following the devastating 2016 earthquake, but the majestic castle, towering above pink blossoms, can still be seen from such tourist facilities as Sakuranobaba Jōsaien and Ninomaru Square.