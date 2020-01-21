Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Kumamoto Castle (Kumamoto)

Travel

Kumamoto Castle is known as one of Japan’s three major castles and is also famous for its cherry blossoms. Some areas are still closed following the devastating 2016 earthquake, but the majestic castle, towering above pink blossoms, can still be seen from such tourist facilities as Sakuranobaba Jōsaien and Ninomaru Square.
  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Kumamoto Castle (Kumamoto)

  • Varieties: Somei yoshino, yamazakura, higozakura
  • No. of trees: 800
  • When: Late March to early April
  • Hours: 8:00 to midnight
  • Picnic: At Sakuranobaba Jōsaien
  • Admission: Areas requiring entrance fee closed to the public
  • Address: 1-1 Honmaru, Chūō-ku, Kumamoto-shi, Kumamoto
  • Website: Kumamoto City Official Guide

Festivals are held every spring and fall during the sakura and autumn foliage seasons at the Ninomaru Square and nearby venues, where Kumamoto’s rich history and culture can be seen and experienced. An added treat are dynamic performances by members of Omotenashi Bushō-tai—dancers dressed in samurai armor—from castle towns around the country.

Related links

Nearby hanami sites

Near Kumamoto Castle

Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Kumamoto Castle.)

sakura Top 100 Cherry Blossom Spots Kumamoto cherry blossoms in Japan