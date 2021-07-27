Olympic Home Advantage to Bring Japan Record Medal Haul?

Japan Data

Japan earned a record 41 medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Can it reap even more at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

At the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics, Japanese athletes earned 41 medals (12 gold, 8 silver, and 21 bronze) in 11 events. This surpassed the 38 medals Japan won in the 2012 London Olympics to become its highest yield yet.

Records show that countries tend to earn more medals at Olympic Games they host than for the previous or subsequent ones. Their athletes benefit from automatic qualification, warm local support, and the familiar time zone, diet, and practice conditions. The pandemic has removed local support from the equation, with events held in empty stadia, but fans will hope Japan nonetheless performs strongly at its home Olympics.

Medals Earned by Japan at the Summer Olympics

Host City Gold Silver Bronze 2021 Tokyo ? ? ? 2016 Rio de Janeiro 12 8 21 2012 London 7 14 17 2008 Beijing 9 8 8 2004 Athens 16 9 12 2000 Sydney 5 8 5 1996 Atlanta 3 6 5 1992 Barcelona 3 8 11 1988 Seoul 4 3 7 1984 Los Angeles 10 8 14 1980 Moscow Did not participate 1976 Montreal 9 6 10 1972 Munich 13 8 8 1968 Mexico City 11 7 7 1964 Tokyo 16 5 8 1960 Rome 4 7 7 1956 Stockholm (Equestrian events only) Did not participate 1956 Melbourne 4 10 5 1952 Helsinki 1 6 2 1948 London Did not participate 1936 Berlin 6 4 10 1932 Los Angeles 7 7 4 1928 Amsterdam 2 2 1 1924 Paris 0 0 1 1920 Antwerp 0 2 0 1916 Berlin Cancelled 1912 Stockholm 0 0 0

Compiled by Nippon.com based on national Olympic Committee official sites and media reports.

Medal Totals for Olympic Hosts Compared with Previous and Subsequent Competitions

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Jiji.)