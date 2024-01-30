TeamLab Planets Ranks as Top Tokyo Attraction for Foreign Visitors

Japan Data

A survey of reviews of Tokyo tourist attractions found art spot TeamLab Planets was most popular with foreign visitors, ahead of Tokyo Skytree and the Sensōji temple.

Shibuya-based Mov, which operates the website Hōnichi Labo concerning business related to inbound tourism to Japan, analyzed foreign-language reviews of 400 tourist spots in Tokyo and its neighboring prefectures Chiba, Saitama, and Kanagawa, to compile its own popularity ranking. The survey was conducted from November 18 through December 3, 2023, with information extracted from 2,756 foreign-language reviews that had been posted publicly on Google Maps.

Among the popular sites were Tokyo Disneyland, the temple of Sensōji, and Shibuya’s scramble crossing, but the clear winner was TeamLab Planets. With four large artwork spaces and two gardens forming a museum where visitors walk through water and pass through a mass of orchids, the appeal for foreign tourists appears to be the concept of being able to go barefoot and immerse themselves in the huge artwork.

A look at the ranking by language of reviews, (English, simplified Chinese, traditional Chinese, Korean, and Thai) showed that TeamLab Planets was the top attraction for English and Thai. Tokyo Disneyland was the most popular for traditional Chinese and Korean, while Yokohama Chinatown was first choice for simplified Chinese.

For all five languages, TeamLab Planets and Sensōji ranked in the top 10. Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden and Meiji Shrine, historical tranquil spaces in the heart of Tokyo, also generally received high praise in reviews.

While many of the top 10 places mentioned were tourist spots in central Tokyo, there were also a number of locations in Yokohama and Kamakura in Kanagawa Prefecture in the various rankings, as well as one from Saitama Prefecture. For Korean, two unique tourist destinations ranked in the top 10, which were both museums: Nezu Museum and the National Museum of Western Art.



The Floating Flower Garden at TeamLab Planets. (© TeamLab)

English

1 TeamLab Planets 2 Sensōji temple 3 Tokyo Skytree 4 Shibuya scramble crossing 5 Tokyo Tower 6 Tokyo Disneyland 7 Meiji Shrine 8 Owl Cafe Akiba Fukurō Tokyo 9 Cup Noodles Museum Yokohama 10 Tokyo DisneySea

Created by Nippon.com based on information from Mov.

Simplified Chinese

1 Yokohama Chinatown 2 Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden 2 Sensōji temple 4 TeamLab Planets 4 Tsukiji Outer Market 4 Meiji Shrine 7 Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse 8 Saitama Super Arena 8 Tokyo Tower 10 Tokyo DisneySea

Created by Nippon.com based on information from Mov.



Yokohama Chinatown. (© Pixta)



Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse. (© Pixta)

Traditional Chinese

1 Tokyo Disneyland 2 Kaminarimon gate at Sensōji temple 3 Tokyo Skytree 4 Tsukiji Outer Market 5 Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden 6 Tokyo Tower 7 TeamLab Planets 8 Meiji Shrine 8 Gōtokuji temple 10 Roppongi Hills

Created by Nippon.com based on information from Mov.



Gōtokuji in Setagaya, Tokyo, is known as the manekineko (lucky cat) temple. (© Pixta)

Korean

1 Tokyo Disneyland 2 Tokyo Skytree 3 Tokyo Tower 4 Sensōji temple 5 TeamLab Planets 6 Shibuya’s scramble crossing 7 Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden 8 Roppongi Hills 9 Nezu Museum 10 The National Museum of Western Art

Created by Nippon.com based on information from Mov.



The approach to the entrance of Nezu Museum in Tokyo. (© Pixta)



The Japanese garden at Nezu Museum. (© Pixta)

Thai

1 TeamLab Planets 2 Tokyo DisneySea 3 Meiji Shrine 4 Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse 5 Kamakura Great Buddha 6 Shibuya’s scramble crossing 7 Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden 8 Sensōji temple 9 Hasedera temple, Kamakura 10 Tokyo Disneyland

Created by Nippon.com based on information from Mov.



The Kamakura Great Buddha. (© Pixta)



The Minamisandō (southern approach) to Meiji Shrine. (© Pixta)

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: The temple of Sensōji in Asakusa, Tokyo. © Reuters.)