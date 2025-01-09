Eating Ramen Just Like Naruto: Anime Sparking International Interest in Japanese Cuisine

Japan Data

Anime like Naruto and Food Wars! Shokugeki no Sōma are getting foreign fans hungry to try all kinds of Japanese cuisine.

The number of foreign visitors to Japan in 2024 surpassed prepandemic levels in 2019, marking a record high. Among the experiences tourists look forward to the most is enjoying Japanese cuisine. These days, it is not just sushi and tempura drawing crowds—lines of foreign visitors can be seen at local onigiri shops, and many travelers venture beyond the big cities to savor local ramen specialties. Adding to the growing interest in Japanese food is the global popularity of the country’s anime.

According to a survey conducted by the Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center (JFOODO) on an anime fan site from December 2023 to January 2024, 51% of respondents said they had tried Japanese food after seeing it depicted in anime.

The top two anime titles that inspired these culinary endeavors were Naruto, a show featuring spectacular ninja battle scenes, with 289 votes, and Food Wars! Shokugeki no Sōma, which revolves around a young chef striving to surpass his father, with 239 votes. Other notable mentions included Yuri on Ice, One Piece, and My Hero Academia.

The Japanese food most commonly tried because of anime is ramen, with an overwhelming 531 votes. Ramen-eating scenes appear in countless anime, but the greatest contributor is likely Uzumaki Naruto, the main character of the anime named after him. The character has driven collaborations with US ramen chains and even inspired a Naruto-themed food truck at comic conventions overseas.



From March to July, the American ramen chain Silverlake Ramen collaborated with Naruto, recreating the series’ iconic ramen shop Ichiraku, frequented by the title character. (© Kishimoto Masashi, Scott/Shūeisha, TV Tokyo, Pierrot)

Among the Japanese foods viewers are now interested in trying after watching anime, takoyaki trumps the list. Octopus is not commonly eaten in much of the world, but anime’s ability to spark curiosity about unusual ingredients is truly remarkable.

Kitagawa Hironobu, chief administrative officer of JFOODO, expressed optimism: “It’s not just mega franchises like Naruto and One Piece—all kinds of works are inspiring Japanese gourmet experiences. By leveraging the synergy of Japan’s strengths in crossovers between anime and food, we can further expand the market.”

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Naruto enjoying his favorite ramen. © Kishimoto Masashi, Scott/Shūeisha, TV Tokyo, Pierrot.)