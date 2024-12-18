Haruto and Tsumugi: Japan’s Top 2024 Baby Names

Japan Data

The most popular Japanese baby names in 2024 reflected their parents’ wishes for the future, whether for health, happiness, or enthusiasm in taking on challenges.

An annual survey conducted by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance found the most popular names among babies born in Japan in 2024. In the ranking of names written in kanji, there may be several different readings; we have provided the most common ones. For girls, 紬 (Tsumugi) was top for the second time, having previously headed the list in 2021. Tsumugi (“pongee” in English) is a fabric made through careful weaving with spun yarn, and is associated with making connections, perseverance, and robust health. The second-place name was 翠 (Sui), rising up from ninth the previous year. The kanji means “kingfisher,” and is also part of the word for “jade” (翡翠; hisui), which is considered to bring good fortune, so the name expresses wishes for a beautiful, happy life. In third, 凛 (Rin) has a cute sound, but carries dignified and powerful associations. This is the first time the top three girls’ names in the survey have all had just one kanji.

In the boys’ list, 陽翔 (Haruto, Hinato, Haruka) returned to the top for the first time since 2017. It combines characters for “the sun” (陽) and “to soar” (翔), expressing the hope that the child will enthusiastically take on new challenges and spread his wings. In second, 凪 (Nagi, Nagisa) means “calm” or a lull in the wind; one senses that amid frequent natural disasters and an uncertain international outlook, parents wish these sons will live peaceful lives. The third-place 朝陽 (Asahi) means “morning sun,” and conveys a feeling of bright hope.

The survey also found the most popular names by their readings. For boys, it was Haruto for the sixteenth consecutive year, while Tsumugi came top in the readings ranking for the first time.

This is the thirty-sixth time that the survey has been conducted. In 2024, it was based on names for 7,017 girls and 7,308 boys, taken from the company’s data related to policy holders as of September.

Girls’ Names

Ranking for 2024 (2023) Kanji (Main Readings) 1 (3) 紬 (Tsumugi) 2 (9=) 翠 (Sui) 3 (2) 凛 (Rin) 4 (1) 陽葵 (Himari, Hinata) 5 (5=) 芽依 (Mei) 6 (50) 葵 (Aoi) 7= (26=) 心陽 (Koharu) 7= (9=) 陽菜 (Hina) 9 (26=) 心晴 (Koharu, Kokoha) 10 (4) 結愛 (Yua, Yuna, Yume)

Created by Nippon.com based on data from Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance.

Boys’ Names

Ranking for 2024 (2023) Kanji (Main Readings) 1 (2=) 陽翔 (Haruto, Hinato, Haruka) 2 (8=) 凪 (Nagi, Nagisa) 3 (15) 朝陽 (Asahi) 4 (2=) 暖 (Dan, Haru) 5 (16) 陽向 (Hinata) 6= (1) 碧 (Ao, Aoi) 6= (4) 律 (Ritsu) 6= (7) 漣 (Ren) 9 (6) 颯真 (Sōma, Fūma) 10= (8=) 湊斗 (Minato) 10= (11) 颯 (Hayate, Sō) 10= (21) 陽大 (Hinata, Yōta, Haruta)

Created by Nippon.com based on data from Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance.

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)