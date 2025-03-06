Early Spring Moves on the Rise as Logistics Issues Restricting Choices

Japan Data

Spring is a busy moving time in Japan as people head to school or start new chapters in their careers. However, labor shortages and other lingering issues impacting the logistics industry means many struggle to find a moving day that fits their schedule.

Whether heading to university, starting a new job, or moving to a different office, many in Japan find themselves heading for fresh pastures in spring, making the season a peak time for moving house. Finding a suitable date is a growing concern, though, and people are increasingly finding it necessary to plan their move earlier.

Art Moving Company surveyed 400 people who, as of late January 2025, were planning to move around March or April. The percentage of respondent scheduled to move in early March was 4.5 points higher compared to the 2024 survey and 17.8 points higher than for 2022. There was also a 2.3-point rise for moves planned in mid-March, compared to 2024, while the percentage of those planning to move in late March fell by 5.3 points. Overall, the number of early March moves is growing year-on-year, indicating more people are wanting to get ahead with preparing their living arrangements in readiness for their new lives.

When it came to deciding a moving day, 58.5% relied on the traditional rokuyō six-day lunar calendar to identify the most auspicious day, known as taian, and avoid the least lucky day, butsumetsu. Although this was a 2-point drop from the previous survey, it showed that more than half of people still take “good luck” into consideration when moving.

Revisions to Japan’s Labor Standards Act capped overtime for truck drivers starting from April 2024, which has led to a growing labor shortage in the logistics industry. As the spring moving season gets into full swing, many hoping to arrange a date with the movers have had difficulty setting on the days and times that they wish.

When asked what issues they had experienced due to the logistics crunch, more than 50% of respondents said they could not move on their preferred day or at their preferred time.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)