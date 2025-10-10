Japan’s Nobel Laureates: Two Scientists Recognized in 2025

Japan Data

In 2025, Sakaguchi Shimon received a share of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for work related to the immune system and Kitagawa Susumu received a share of the Nobel Prize in Physics for the development of promising new materials.

Two Japanese scientists received Nobel Prizes in October 2025. On October 6, Sakaguchi Shimon of the University of Osaka was one of three winners of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for the discovery of regulatory T cells that suppress excessive immune responses. Two days later, Kitagawa Susumu of Kyoto University was among three recipients of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing porous materials called metal-organic frameworks that could be used to separate and store, for example, greenhouse gases and harmful substances, and have the potential to contribute to tackling global environmental issues.

There are now 31 Japanese-born individual laureates in peace, the sciences, and literature. The last to be recognized for Physiology or Medicine before this year was Honjo Tasuku in 2018, and the most recent for Chemistry was Yoshino Akira in 2019.

Japanese Nobel Prizewinners

2025: Chemistry

Kitagawa Susumu

A distinguished professor at Kyoto University, Kitagawa was one of three recipients of the prize for “the development of metal–organic frameworks.”

2025: Physiology or Medicine

Sakaguchi Shimon

Sakaguchi, a specially appointed professor at the University of Osaka, won a third share of the prize for “discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance.”

2024: Peace

Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations (Nihon Hidankyō)

The organization was named winner for “its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for demonstrating through witness testimony that nuclear weapons must never be used again.”

2021: Physics

Syukuro Manabe (Manabe Shukurō)

Manabe, a US citizen, is senior meteorologist at the Princeton University Program in Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences. He was one of two winners for “groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems.”

2019: Chemistry

Yoshino Akira

An honorary fellow at Asahi Kasei and professor at Meijō University, Yoshino was one of three winners chosen for “the development of lithium-ion batteries.”

2018: Physiology or Medicine

Honjo Tasuku

A distinguished professor at Kyoto University, Honjo won half of the prize for “discovery of cancer therapy by inhibition of negative immune regulation.”

2017: Literature

Kazuo Ishiguro

A British citizen born in Japan, Ishiguro was honored as a writer “who, in novels of great emotional force, has uncovered the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world.”

2016: Physiology or Medicine

Ōsumi Yoshinori

Ōsumi, professor emeritus at the Tokyo Institute of Technology, won the prize for “his discoveries of mechanisms for autophagy,” how unnecessary or dysfunctional proteins in cells are degraded and recycled.

2015: Physics

Kajita Takaaki

The director of the University of Tokyo’s Institute for Cosmic Radiation Research, Kajita was one of two recipients selected for “the discovery of neutrino oscillations, which shows that neutrinos have mass.”

2015: Physiology or Medicine

Ōmura Satoshi

Ōmura, distinguished professor emeritus at Kitasato University, was one of three winners of the prize, with his recognition coming for “discoveries concerning a novel therapy against infections caused by roundworm parasites.”

2014: Physics

Akasaki Isamu, Amano Hiroshi, Nakamura Shūji

The three Japan-born recipients (Nakamura, professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara, is a US citizen) shared the prize for “the invention of efficient blue light-emitting diodes, which has enabled bright and energy-saving white light sources.” Akasaki is professor at Meijō University and professor emeritus at Nagoya University; Amano is professor at Nagoya University.

2012: Physiology or Medicine

Yamanaka Shin’ya

Yamanaka, professor and director of Kyoto University’s Center for iPS Cell Research and Application, was one of two winners for “the discovery that mature cells can be reprogrammed to become pluripotent.”

2010: Chemistry

Negishi Eiichi, Suzuki Akira

Negishi (distinguished professor at Purdue University) and Suzuki (professor emeritus at Hokkaidō University) were two of the three winners for “palladium-catalyzed cross-couplings in organic synthesis.”

2008: Physics

Nanbu Yōichirō, Kobayashi Makoto, Masukawa Toshihide

Nanbu, a US citizen and professor emeritus at the University of Chicago, won half of the year’s prize for “the discovery of the mechanism of spontaneous broken symmetry in subatomic physics.” The other half was shared by Kobayashi (professor emeritus at the Japanese High Energy Accelerator Research Organization) and Masukawa Toshihide (professor emeritus at Kyoto University) for “the discovery of the origin of the broken symmetry which predicts the existence of at least three families of quarks in nature” (the Kobayashi-Masukawa Theory of CP violation).

2008: Chemistry

Shimomura Osamu

Professor emeritus at Boston University, Shimomura was one of three recipients of the prize for “the discovery and development of the green fluorescent protein, GFP.”

2002: Chemistry

Tanaka Kōichi

A fellow at Shimadzu Corporation, Tanaka was one of three winners for “development of soft desorption ionization methods for mass spectrometric analyses of biological macromolecules.”

2002: Physics

Koshiba Masatoshi

Koshiba, professor emeritus at the University of Tokyo, won half of the prize for “pioneering contributions to astrophysics, in particular for the detection of cosmic neutrinos” (using the Kamiokande facility in Gifu Prefecture).

2001: Chemistry

Noyori Ryōji

A professor at the Nagoya University School of Science, Noyori won a fourth share of the prize for his “work on chirally catalyzed hydrogenation reactions.”

2000: Chemistry

Shirakawa Hideki

Shirakawa, professor emeritus at the University of Tsukuba, was one of three recipients for “the discovery and development of conductive polymers.”

1994: Literature

Ōe Kenzaburō

Ōe was hailed as a writer “who with poetic force creates an imagined world, where life and myth condense to form a disconcerting picture of the human predicament today.”

1987: Physiology or Medicine

Tonegawa Susumu

A professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Tonegawa won the prize for “his discovery of the genetic principle for generation of antibody diversity.”

1981: Chemistry

Fukui Ken’ichi

Fukui, a professor at the Kyoto University School of Engineering, was one of two recipients for theories “concerning the course of chemical reactions.”

1974: Peace

Satō Eisaku

The prime minister of Japan won for his renunciation of the nuclear option for the nation and his efforts to further regional reconciliation.

1973: Physics

Esaki Reona

One of three recipients of the year’s prize, Esaki—a researcher at the IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center—won a fourth share of the award for “experimental discoveries regarding tunneling phenomena in semiconductors and superconductors, respectively.”

1968: Literature

Kawabata Yasunari

The author was picked for “his narrative mastery, which with great sensibility expresses the essence of the Japanese mind.”

1965: Physics

Tomonaga Shin’ichirō

Tomonaga, a professor at the Tokyo University of Education, was one of three recipients for “fundamental work in quantum electrodynamics, with deep-ploughing consequences for the physics of elementary particles.”

1949: Physics

Yukawa Hideki

The physicist Yukawa, professor at the Kyoto University School of Science, won for “his prediction of the existence of mesons on the basis of theoretical work on nuclear forces.”

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Sakaguchi Shimon, at left, and Kitagawa Susumu, the Japanese winners of Nobel prizes in 2025. © Jiji.)