Earthquake Advisory: Japan Government Agency Warns Residents of Increased Likelihood of Major Tremor in the North

Japan Data

Following an earthquake on the evening of December 8, 2025, the Japan Meteorological Agency has advised residents to be prepared to evacuate in the case of a major tremor, stating that the possibility has risen from 0.1% to 1% for the period of a week.

Raised Possibility

Following the earthquake off the coast of Aomori at 11:15 in the evening of December 8, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a warning at 2:00 the following morning that there was now a greater risk of a large earthquake occurring. This is the first time it has made such an announcement since the warning system was introduced in December 2022. While the likelihood of a large earthquake taking place is usually estimated at 0.1%, the warning indicates that this possibility has risen to 1%; it does not indicate that one will certainly happen.

The warning applies to 182 municipalities, mainly along the Pacific coast from Hokkaidō to Chiba. For the next week, residents are being asked to be prepared to evacuate rapidly in the event of a large tremor or tsunami. However, there is no requirement for advance evacuation or closures of schools or transportation networks.

Instructions for Affected Residents

Be ready to evacuate at any time, day or night.

Always carry necessary items, such as cash and My Number cards.

Double-check standard preparations like fixing of furniture, acquiring stocks of emergency food and other goods, and confirming ways to keep in touch with family members.

Data Sources

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)