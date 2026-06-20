A Look at Suzuki Zion, Samurai Blue’s Goalkeeper

Japan Data

Suzuki Zion, Japan’s starting goalkeeper at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, made several crucial saves in a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands on June 14. Here is a closer look at the background of the Samurai Blue’s standout shot-stopper.

Taking the Net for Samurai Blue

Suzuki Zion is a striking presence when he takes the field for Japan’s national men’s soccer squad. The starting goalkeeper was born in New Jersey to a Ghanaian father and Japanese mother before returning to Japan, where he grew up in Saitama Prefecture.

Inspired by his older brother, he took up soccer at age five and was a frequent attendee at Urawa Reds home matches at the stadium near his home. His biblically inspired name is rendered as Zaion (彩艶) in Japanese.



Suzuki Zion greets the supporters during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match between Netherlands and Japan at Dallas Stadium on June 14, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto)

From his early elementary school years, he came to see the goalkeeper’s position as the one to shoot for, thinking the gloves were a cool bit of gear to wear and being attracted by the moves needed to stop opponents’ shots. He rose through community soccer club play to join the Urawa Reds Juniors, the U-12 academy team affiliated with the J. League side, at age 11. He made his way up through the youth program levels and in 2019 inked his pro contract with the Urawa Reds.

In 2023, the Reds sent him to play with Sint-Truidense VV, a Belgian pro league team. In the following year he was picked up by the Italian Serie A side Parma. A November 2025 injury in a match against AC Milan saw him undergo surgery for a broken bone in his left hand, leaving his prospects dicey for the national squad in the 2026 World Cup, but he returned to Parma’s active roster in March this year, helping to save the team from relegation.

Known for his mental toughness and ability to build motivation from pressure, he has risen to become a stabilizing mainstay for Samurai Blue. Off the field, he is known for his sweet tooth, with anko bean-jam treats being his favorites.

(Originally published in English. Banner photo: Suzuki Zion in World Cup action against the Netherlands on June 14, 2026, in Arlington, Texas. © Jiji.)